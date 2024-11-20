La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.31, but opened at $45.00. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 149,340 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. This trade represents a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,881.08. This represents a 53.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

