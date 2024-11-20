Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hosts Investor Site Visit in Zephyrhills, Florida

On November 20, 2024, Latham Group, Inc. announced plans to host current and prospective investors along with coverage analysts at its Zephyrhills, Florida manufacturing and training facility. The visit will involve a comprehensive tour, showcasing fiberglass pool production and installation demonstrations, coupled with management presentations that will delve into Latham’s strategic initiatives to enhance fiberglass pool adoption and sales in key states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and California.

The materials to be presented by Latham’s management team during this site visit are attached as Exhibit 99 and are aimed at shedding light on the company’s business strategy. It is important to note that the information shared in this presentation is not considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not to be incorporated by reference into any subsequent filings, as specified in the Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As per the Form 8-K filing, the event seeks to provide an overview of Latham’s strategic direction and initiatives to a select audience. The company’s focus on increasing fiberglass pool market share and leveraging production efficiencies to drive growth will be highlighted during the visit for interested stakeholders.

Additionally, the company outlined its financial position, mentioning key achievements made in 2024, including completing an accretive acquisition, showing a continuous upward trend in outperforming the market, and investments made to propel future growth.

Furthermore, the discussion will revolve around Latham’s Sand State strategy, aiming to accelerate the adoption of fiberglass pools in major markets. The company’s efforts include expanding the pool dealer network, marketing initiatives targeting consumers and builders, and products aligned with market demands. The emphasis will be on productivity gains and cost efficiencies derived from lean manufacturing and value engineering.

This initiative, along with the ongoing market penetration efforts, indicates Latham’s commitment to sustainable growth and financial advancement. The company’s proactive approach towards driving awareness, enhancing dealer training, and aligning with industry demands positions it favorably in the competitive landscape.

The event marks another stride in Latham’s strategic growth journey, aiming to further solidify its market presence and drive enhanced value for its stakeholders.

In conclusion, Latham Group continues to showcase resilience and innovation in pursuing its strategic objectives, with a focus on expanding market share, leveraging efficiencies, and driving sustainable growth in the fiberglass pool industry.

