LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

LCNB has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

LCNB Stock Performance

LCNB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 15,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.75. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

