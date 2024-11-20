Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 135,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 275,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
