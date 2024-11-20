Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €415.36 ($437.22) and traded as high as €429.80 ($452.42). Linde shares last traded at €424.00 ($446.32), with a volume of 25,537 shares traded.

Linde Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €430.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €415.64.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

