Lisa Lorene Aitken Sells 2,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Lisa Lorene Aitken sold 2,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.19, for a total value of C$150,380.00.
TSE CCO traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$80.57. 1,547,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,648. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.31. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$83.00.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.34%.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
