LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
SCD stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $17.96.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
