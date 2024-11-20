LMR Partners LLP Acquires 743 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.61.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

