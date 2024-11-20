LMR Partners LLP Acquires 743 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ STAA opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on STAA
STAAR Surgical Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than STAAR Surgical
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.