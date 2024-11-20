LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 3,595 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $553,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

