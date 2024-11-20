LMR Partners LLP Invests $451,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $830.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

