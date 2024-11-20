Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 393,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,997. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.25. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.59.

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,426,000 after buying an additional 1,967,133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Logitech International by 166.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,642,000 after purchasing an additional 457,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $15,891,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Logitech International by 57.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

