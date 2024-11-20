L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 334751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

