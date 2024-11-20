MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mplx by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

