MAI Capital Management Sells 5,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

