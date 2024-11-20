MAI Capital Management Sells 8,924 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

