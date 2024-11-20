Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 3,189,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 1,236,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.07.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

