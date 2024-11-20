Manesh Dadlani Sells 8,872 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 41,789 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,055,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Read Our Latest Report on TPR

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.