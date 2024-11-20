Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 437,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,267,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, insider Carl Hull acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 653,639 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 844,325 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,550,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 598,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 668,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

