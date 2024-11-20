Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Robert W. Baird

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

