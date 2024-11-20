Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

