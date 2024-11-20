Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 64.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 198,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $83.66 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

