Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

