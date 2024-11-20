Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,228,000 after buying an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 805,084 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,731 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

