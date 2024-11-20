Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

CCI opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.87.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

