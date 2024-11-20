Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,717 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $323.82 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $261.76 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

