Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,202 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after acquiring an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

