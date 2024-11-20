Metagenomi’s (MGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Metagenomi Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metagenomi

Shares of NASDAQ:MGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,726. Metagenomi has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in Metagenomi by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth about $18,404,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,171,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metagenomi by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares in the last quarter.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

