Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 225,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 85,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

