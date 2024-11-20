MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is Payden & Rygel’s 7th Largest Position

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in MetLife were worth $28,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 269,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

