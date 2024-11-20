MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $34.76. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 591,553 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
