Mike Lawrence Garbutt Buys 333,334 Shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) Stock

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Lawrence Garbutt purchased 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.04.

Clean Air Metals Stock Performance

AIR opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Clean Air Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

