Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

