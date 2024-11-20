Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Moog Stock Performance
Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $215.62 on Wednesday. Moog has a 1 year low of $133.98 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Moog
