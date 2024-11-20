Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $215.62 on Wednesday. Moog has a 1 year low of $133.98 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

