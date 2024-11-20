Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Kenvue by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.3 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 1,048,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,926,604. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

