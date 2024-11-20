Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,064 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,089.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PBT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 24,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

