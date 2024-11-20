Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $21.92 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. 2,693,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,774,693. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $695.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

