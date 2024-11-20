Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.20. 68,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $177.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

