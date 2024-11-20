Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

