Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 473 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 87,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 59,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.96. 439,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,883,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

