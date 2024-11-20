Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 6,810 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,439,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

