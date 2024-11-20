Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 7,450 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 5.79% of Geospace Technologies worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,367. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

