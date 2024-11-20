Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EXP traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,306. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.84. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.94 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

