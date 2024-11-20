Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

SLB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,301. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

