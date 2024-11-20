Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 123,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 53.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

