Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $4,532,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,441. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.37 and a 52 week high of $236.26. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.28.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

