Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Price

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $990.00 to $1,215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,109.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $1,172.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,086.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.40. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $772.13 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total value of $10,705,553.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,021.36. This trade represents a 68.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $52,640,733 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 35.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 83.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

