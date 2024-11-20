Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $487.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

