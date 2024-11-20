MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.27 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

