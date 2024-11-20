Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 787,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 909,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

