Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Spire worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,321,000 after buying an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Spire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. The trade was a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Stock Down 0.4 %

Spire Increases Dividend

Shares of Spire stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $68.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $3.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.49%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

